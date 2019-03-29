March is dwindling down and with it, Netflix‘s original offerings.
The streaming platform is gearing up for loaded April line-up so it makes sense that the last full week of March goes out with a bit of a whimper. There’s still plenty to keep us entertained though. Drew Barrymore’s zom-com is back for its third season and Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson team up for a crime thriller that’s sure to please the dad-crowd.
Here’s a round-up of everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix the week of March 29th.
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 3/29)
Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant return for this zany zom-com’s third season. Sheila and Joel are still reeling from the events of last season, mainly the explosion caused by their environmental activist daughter and the revelation that a group of zombie hunters is on their trail. This season, we learn more about Mr. Ball Legs and the Serbian knights keeping tabs on the Hammonds. We might also get a clue as to the cannibal clams’ origins and, if we’re really lucky, we’ll get more Nathan Fillion as a decapitated talking head.
The Highwaymen (Netflix film streaming 3/29)
Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star in this crotchety semi-revisionist history of the famous Bonnie and Clyde crime spree. Costner plays Texas Ranger Frank Hamer, an aging lawman roped back into the fight when the pair kill a cop (they didn’t, of course, but for the movie’s purposes, the murder galvanizes law enforcement to take them seriously and the public to turn on them). Harrelson plays BM Gault, Hamer’s partner, who’s less intimidating than the old-timer, covered in stubble and reeking of booze. The two beat and bloody their way across the midwest chasing these youngsters and grumbling about the state of the country in general. In other words, this is a movie that dads and granddads everywhere can root for from the comfort of their Lazy-Boys.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 3/26/19
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
Avail. 3/28/19
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2
Avail. 3/29/19
15 August
Bayoneta
Osmosis
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3
The Highwaymen
The Legend of Cocaine Island
Traitors
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 3/31/19
Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 4/1/19
American Pie
Billy Madison
Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
Casino Royale
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Goldfinger
Happy Feet
Happy Gilmore
Heat
I Love You, Man
L.A. Confidential
Live and Let Die
Luther: Series 1-4
Octopussy
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Seven
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Wallander: Series 1-4
You Only Live Twice
Leaving 4/4/19
Raw