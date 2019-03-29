Netflix

March is dwindling down and with it, Netflix‘s original offerings.

The streaming platform is gearing up for loaded April line-up so it makes sense that the last full week of March goes out with a bit of a whimper. There’s still plenty to keep us entertained though. Drew Barrymore’s zom-com is back for its third season and Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson team up for a crime thriller that’s sure to please the dad-crowd.

Here’s a round-up of everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix the week of March 29th.

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 3/29)

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant return for this zany zom-com’s third season. Sheila and Joel are still reeling from the events of last season, mainly the explosion caused by their environmental activist daughter and the revelation that a group of zombie hunters is on their trail. This season, we learn more about Mr. Ball Legs and the Serbian knights keeping tabs on the Hammonds. We might also get a clue as to the cannibal clams’ origins and, if we’re really lucky, we’ll get more Nathan Fillion as a decapitated talking head.

The Highwaymen (Netflix film streaming 3/29)

Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star in this crotchety semi-revisionist history of the famous Bonnie and Clyde crime spree. Costner plays Texas Ranger Frank Hamer, an aging lawman roped back into the fight when the pair kill a cop (they didn’t, of course, but for the movie’s purposes, the murder galvanizes law enforcement to take them seriously and the public to turn on them). Harrelson plays BM Gault, Hamer’s partner, who’s less intimidating than the old-timer, covered in stubble and reeking of booze. The two beat and bloody their way across the midwest chasing these youngsters and grumbling about the state of the country in general. In other words, this is a movie that dads and granddads everywhere can root for from the comfort of their Lazy-Boys.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 3/26/19

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

Avail. 3/28/19

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2

Avail. 3/29/19

15 August

Bayoneta

Osmosis

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3

The Highwaymen

The Legend of Cocaine Island

Traitors

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 3/31/19

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 4/1/19

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Leaving 4/4/19

Raw