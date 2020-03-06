A buddy cop comedy and a new Netflix special are this week’s highlights on Netflix. Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke play an oddball couple charged with getting to the root of a cover-up in Spenser Confidential, and comedian Taylor Tomlinson delivers a relatable stand-up routine that plays off our worst young-adult anxieties. There also plenty of prestige dramas and classic comedies landing this week to keep you entertained while waiting for more coronavirus updates.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of March 6th.
Spenser Confidential (Netflix film streaming 3/6)
Mark Wahlberg teams up with director Peter Berg again, this time for a riff on the exploits of Robert B. Parker’s boxer-turned-private eye. Wahlberg plays Spenser, an ex-con and ex-policeman who gets roped into a conspiracy involving crooked cops and shady businessmen. Black Panther’s Winston Duke plays Hawk, Spenser’s awkward, bumbling roommate who’s reluctantly along for the ride. It’s your standard buddy cop comedy full of action and a few jokes that distract from some otherwise bland storytelling.
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix special streaming 3/3)
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson has been doing stand-up since she was 16 years old, so even though her new Netflix special is focused on tearing apart her mid-20s, she’s got plenty of material to work with. Tomlinson touches on everything from her introverted personality to her conservative upbringing and failed romances, attacking each joke with biting sarcasm and surprisingly deep self-reflection that feels way beyond her years.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 2/29
Jerry Maguire
Avail. 3/1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
Avail. 3/3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
Avail. 3/4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
Avail. 3/5
Castlevania: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
Avail. 3/6
Guilty
I am Jonas
Paradise PD: Part 2
The Protector: Season 3
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
Ugly Delicious: Season 2
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 3/7
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
Leaving 3/9
Eat Pray Love