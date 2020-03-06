A buddy cop comedy and a new Netflix special are this week’s highlights on Netflix. Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke play an oddball couple charged with getting to the root of a cover-up in Spenser Confidential, and comedian Taylor Tomlinson delivers a relatable stand-up routine that plays off our worst young-adult anxieties. There also plenty of prestige dramas and classic comedies landing this week to keep you entertained while waiting for more coronavirus updates.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of March 6th.

Spenser Confidential (Netflix film streaming 3/6)

Mark Wahlberg teams up with director Peter Berg again, this time for a riff on the exploits of Robert B. Parker’s boxer-turned-private eye. Wahlberg plays Spenser, an ex-con and ex-policeman who gets roped into a conspiracy involving crooked cops and shady businessmen. Black Panther’s Winston Duke plays Hawk, Spenser’s awkward, bumbling roommate who’s reluctantly along for the ride. It’s your standard buddy cop comedy full of action and a few jokes that distract from some otherwise bland storytelling.

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix special streaming 3/3)

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson has been doing stand-up since she was 16 years old, so even though her new Netflix special is focused on tearing apart her mid-20s, she’s got plenty of material to work with. Tomlinson touches on everything from her introverted personality to her conservative upbringing and failed romances, attacking each joke with biting sarcasm and surprisingly deep self-reflection that feels way beyond her years.