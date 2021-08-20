Summertime somehow keeps getting hotter throughout the United States, and the good news is that you don’t have to go outside to have a fantastic time. Actually, it’s best that you stay inside as much as possible with the whole Delta-variant factor at work, and Netflix is here to help you make the best of things. There’s so much on tap this week to entertain you, including new selections from two powerhouse stars. First up would be Jason Momoa in an action-thriller-vengeance picture that’s unlike anything you’ve seen him do so far. Next, Sandra Oh sets aside drama for comedy in a charming little comedy series. True crime fans will enjoy a new documentary, and there’s something to entertain the kids too. Don’t worry because we’ve picked the most bingeworthy options on the streaming service this weekend.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Sweet Girl (Netflix film streaming 8/20)

More Jason Momoa in this world is always a wonderful thing. In this movie, however, the man who portrays Aquaman gets very serious after the death of his character’s wife. He sets out for justice against those who he believes are responsible, and he must also protect his daughter, who’s in harm’s way due to his mission. So, justice turns into vengeance, and the enemy is Big Pharma, apparently. Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, and Isabela Merced co-star, along with Momoa’s hair.

The Chair (Netflix series streaming 8/20)

Sandra Freaking Oh headlines this show about the first woman of color to become chair at a prominent university. In the process of adjusting to her job, she confronts dizzyingly high expectations while one of the university’s cornerstone programs is tanking. Jay Duplass co-stars (his character is a complete and delightful mess), and are we ready for Sandra Oh supremacy yet? This show is breezy and immensely charming effort from all parties, and Sandra Oh tells off everyone who pushes back against her bossdom. The trailer also features the latest song (aptly titled, “Oh!”) from viral punk teen stars The Linda Lindas.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (Netflix film streaming 8/18)

This documentary shines a light on the Dennis Nilsen, who became one of Britain’s most infamous serial killers in the mid 1980s. The project gathers up over 250 hours of previously undisclosed private recordings from Nilsen himself, all found within his own personal archive. He chose his victims (young men) carefully, yet he was able to easily hide his murders for five years due to mass unemployment that sent many to London, where they found themselves without money or recourse. Not only does the film dive into the voice of Nilsen himself but also survivors, law enforcement, and bereaved families.

The Loud House Movie (Netflix film streaming 8/20)

This Nickelodeon production hops onto a voyage with the Loud family (who is clearly the biggest and the loudest family that you’ll find on TV, despite the efforts of Succession to be the baddest). Together, they’ll travel to Scotland and apparently realize that they’re actually sort-of Scottish royalty. This leads to plenty of wish fulfillment, which sounds like a wonderful escape in 2021.