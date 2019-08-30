Netflix

Netflix closes out the month of August with the return of a cult-favorite and a new rom-com. First up is a refresh of Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal with Netflix’s prequel, subtitled Age of Resistance. There’s everything fans loved about the original fantasy epic in this new installment, plus an A-list voice cast and a surprisingly relevant storyline to get excited for. For romance lovers, Christina Milian stars in a new rom-com that’s sporting some serious Hallmark channel vibes, and the comedy Workin’ Moms delivers its third season if you like your laughs a bit less cheesy.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of August 30th.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix series streaming 8/30)

Fans of Jim Henson’s ’80s dark fantasy epic should be happy with this revival from Netflix which signals a return to the world of Thra and a new adventure filled with Gelflings, rebellions, magic, and mayhem. Taron Egerton voices Rian, a Gelfling guard who stumbles upon a terrible secret following a tragedy that sets him on a course to save his homeland while Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel voice Deet, a Gelfling given a mission to save Thra that forces her away from the only home she’s ever known. The world-building here is fantastic and the puppetry is incredible, but it’s the talented cast (Mark Hamill and Awkwafina also star) and the gripping story that really make this a must-watch.

Falling Inn Love (Netflix film streaming 8/29)

Christina Milian stars in the latest rom-com from the streaming platform. Milian plays a big city exec who wins a contestant with the prize being a cute B&B property in New Zealand. When she arrives in country the place needs more work than she expected, which forces her to hire a local handyman who looks good with his shirt off and has a thick Kiwi accent. It’s your basic Hallmark fluff, but what’s wrong with that every now and then?

Workin’ Moms: Season 3 (series streaming 8/29)

The moms return for more familial drama as Kate, Anne, and Frankie try to balance their careers with their increasingly complicated personal lives. Kate’s PR firm is taking off, but her marriage is crumbling as she prepares for another baby and for a chance at living single. Meanwhile, Anne tries to get involved in her daughter’s life by any means necessary, and Frankie finds love in the most unexpected of places.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 8/27/19

Million Pound Menu: Season 2

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7

Avail. 8/29/19

Falling Inn Love (Netflix film)

Kardec (Netflix film)

Workin’ Moms: Season 3

Avail. 8/30/19

The A List (Netflix original)

CAROLE & TUESDAY

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix original)

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2

La Grande Classe (Netflix film)

Locked Up: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

Styling Hollywood (Netflix original)

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

Un bandido honrado (Netflix original)

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 8/31/19

Straw Dogs

Leaving 9/1/19

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Leaving 9/4/19

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving 9/6/19

Honey 3