Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, which means that you are probably already a little bit tired of turkey and tofurkey and everything in between, especially canned beets. To that end, it’s time for a real escape into entertainment, so head to your nearest streaming device and fire up the Netflix. This week, there are a few holiday-ish offerings, including a chocolatey series and a super spooky series that’s about nightmarish elves, which might make you reconsider those mantle declarations, at least for the moment.

Otherwise, the content floweth overboard this week with the most recent batch of Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation series. Bill Burr’s animated show also receives a fifth heaping helping, and there’s also the joint limited series project starring Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart. Halle Berry also stars in and directs a female fighter movie, and when you’re finished with all of that, there’s a Mark Millar series and the three eldest Jonas Brothers roasting each other. Netflix knows that the time is right for digestion, and they’ve got the couch fuel to help meet that goal.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 11/24)

Kevin Smith channelled his childhood, blood, sweat, and literal tears into this show. Sure, some people overreacted, but overall, the first batch of episodes hit a home run while staying loyal to the O.G. show’s spirit and putting some real stakes behind the He-Man vs. Skeletor rivalry. This second edition picks up with Skeletor holding the Sword of Power while Eternia’s heroes must square off against an actual threat to, well, eternity.

True Story (Netflix film streaming 11/24)

Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart star in this Philly-set story about a famous comedian who touches down in his hometown for a tour stop. In the process, his personal life rears its head, of course, and he must confront existential dilemmas, including the importance of protecting what’s near and dear to one’s heart. A lot of that drama comes from the comedian’s brother, which proves that no one knows you better (and worse) than your own family.

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Netflix special streaming 11/23)

No word on whether Michelle Obama returns for this special, but the adorable duo returns, at least. Waffles has made up her very own holiday, and then they must figure out the menu, which leads (somehow) to an international quest (to Norway) and more hijinks than anyone expected. This is all about making food and memories with good friends, and good on this show for being irresistible, even for curmudgeons like myself.

F Is For Family: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 11/26)

Bill Burr returns to the 1970s with his animated fever dream of a time when no such thing as political correctness (or helicopter parenting). Not only is the voice of Burr back but also Laura Dern, Justin Long, Sam Rockwell, and more.

Bruised (Netflix film streaming 11/24)

Halle Berry lands in the director’s seat for the first time and also in the cage as a disgraced MMA fighter working toward redemption (both on the professional and personal levels). A classic tale! Really though, Halle’s here to redeem sports movies, as well, which could use some sprucing up following the Space Jam 2 mess. The Oscar winner portrays Jackie Justice who’s full of regret over the shambles her life has become and attempts a career comeback when her soon unexpectedly pops back into her life.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast (Netflix special streaming 11/23)

The Jo Bros are back and making music, so of course, this is also a great time for the trio to roast the hell out of each other. The special aims to prove that no one can get to the root of a roasting quite like another family member, and everyone’s gonna pick on Kevin, right? Expect some special guests along the way to help juice things up even more.

Super Crooks: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 11/26)

Another Mark Millar title hits streaming, and hopefully, this one will fare better than the Jupiter business. These small-time thieves end up with super powers, somehow, and they’re recruited for “one last job, so hopefully, they’ll actually gain some luck. The animation arrives courtesy of Japanese anime studio Bones, so at least we know it’ll look fantastic.

School of Chocolate: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 11/26)

Do you want some pastry envy in your life? If you’re stuffed after Thanksgiving and can’t eat another bite but still want to live vicariously, do stop by to visit these pros as they do battle for Amaury Giuchon, a master chocolatier who’s chocolate snowpieces are to die for. Who will be the Best in Class? All of them, as far as I’m concerned.

Elves: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 11/26)

This surprisingly spooky show revolves around a family who believes that they’re going to reconnect on a remote island, but then fierce creatures that are actually elves make themselves known. If that wasn’t awful enough, then a fiercely religious human population is there to make things even weirder. There’s a tenuous balance at work, though, and this family sure as heck disrupted it, so this turns into a survival tale. Yikes.