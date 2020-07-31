Netflix wraps up July with the return of one of its wildest, most inventive sci-fi/superhero series. That’s right, The Umbrella Academy is back and they’re bringing another doomsday event complete with cults and time-travel and Swedish milkmen-turned-assassins. If for some reason that doesn’t speak to you, there’s also a new doc and a BBC import that might prove interesting.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) this week of July 31.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/31)

Netflix’s group of superpowered oddballs is back and ready to save the world again, or destroy it. It could go either way with these weirdos. The team travels back to the ’60s where they learn of another impending apocalypse somehow tied to the assassination of JFK and their father. They’ve got 10 days to fix it but first, they’ll have to manage disgruntled cults and amnesia and a talking fish.

Get Even (Netflix Original)

This BBC import carries serious Pretty Little Liars vibes. It follows a group of British school girls fed up with the callous cliquey behavior of their peers and determined to get revenge. Of course, someone ends up dying and they’re the ones framed for the murder so along with the feel-good vengeance we get a dose of murder-mystery.

The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)

If that Spelling Bee documentary Netflix put out a while ago was 100% your brand then you’ll want to queue up this new film, which takes a look at another prestigious circle of the intellectual elite. Speed Cubers are people who can solve those mind-jumbling Rubix cubes in less time than it takes us normal folk to blink, but this doc goes beyond just marveling at their abilities to tell a moving story of friendship.