Netflix ushers in the month of April with two original offerings and a slew of cult hits to add to your queue.

The streaming platform delivers the highly-anticipated second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina this week. Kiernan Shipka plays a good-girl-gone-blonde (and bad) as Sabrina Spellman, who’s finally embraced her darker side and is ready to stir up trouble. If witches and demons and Devils are too nightmarish for you though, Brie Larson’s dream-like Unicorn Store might be the better choice. Larson directs this glitter-covered comedy about a young woman trying to find her way, and find a way to get her hands on a real-live unicorn. Since it’s tough keeping up with all that needs to be binged at the moment, here’s a roundup of what’s new and what’s leaving Netflix for the week of April 5th.

Brie Larson’s directorial debut lands on the streaming platform this month. The Captain Marvel actress plays a 20-something woman aimlessly wandering through her own life until she receives a mysterious invitation that puts her on an exciting new course. Kit is an artist, kicked out of art school, temping in an office, and disappointing her concerned parents. She meets a store owner (a pastel-suited Samuel L. Jackson) who promises to fulfill her dream of having a pet unicorn if she can find herself and her purpose along the way. It’s a whimsical, glitter-covered dream of a movie and Larson is perfect in it.

Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) has officially embraced her dark side in the second season of this hit revival. Her hair is bleached, her humanity is pretty much disappeared, and she’s ready to burn her old life to the ground (quite literally). From the trailer teases we’ve been given, it looks like Sabrina will have a steamy love triangle between her human ex and her new witch boyfriend to navigate, but she’s also got bigger problems, like dates with the Devil and a misogynistic headmaster to contend with.