This will make me sound like an obnoxiously nostalgic ’90s kid (because I am), but: Nickelodeon ruled in the 1990s. There has been plenty of great stuff on the channel since then, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Invader Zim, and SpongeBob SquarePants (it technically premiered in 1999, but close enough), but it’s tough to beat the original NickToons block of Doug, The Ren & Stimpy Show, and Rugrats.

Nickelodeon got even better when Hey Arnold!, KaBlam!, and Rocko’s Modern Life, my personal favorite, were added to the lineup. And that’s just the animated shows. There was also Clarissa Explains It All, All That, Kenan & Kel, Salute Your Shorts, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and Guts, among many others.

If you feel like taking a trip back to the decade of this annoying-but-effective alarm clock that I still hear in my nightmares, good news: a ton of old (and newer) Nickelodeon shows have been added to Paramount Plus. “It might be time to revisit some childhood friends… Check out all the classic 90s @Nickelodeon shows that are now streaming on #ParamountPlus,” the streaming service tweeted, along with individual tweets for the old-school Nick lineup. I never thought I would miss Binyah Binyah, but here we are.

It might be time to revisit some childhood friends… Check out all the classic 90s @Nickelodeon shows that are now streaming on #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/InEpDQJmQX — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) March 24, 2021

One show missing, however, is The Adventures of Pete and Pete. I realize that Eureeka’s Castle probably isn’t as good as I remember it being, but Pete and Pete holds up. It’s worth getting the DVD set for the music only.