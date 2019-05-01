The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Who Plays The Night King Has Opened Up About His Character’s Motivations

Film/TV Editor
05.01.19

HBO

Warning: Game Of Thrones spoilers will be found below.

As a near-historic number of viewers are aware, the Night King is no more. Arya stuck him with the pointy end of Littlefinger’s sword, and the character who was written as the biggest bad of Westeros shattered into a zillion pieces. To mark the occasion, the actor who played him, Vladimír Furdík, is speaking out about the character’s motivations. Granted, we definitively learned a few episodes ago that his target was Bran, who declared that the Night King desired “[a]n endless night. He wants to erase this world, and I am its memory.” Still, why?

Furdik told Variety that there was a more clear-cut reason for the Night King’s undead crusade. In broad terms, he wanted “revenge.” More specifically, Furdik takes it back to the Children of the Forest and a justifiably salty Night King that never wanted to be that guy, who was feared for thousands of years and made to be so freaking cold. This checks out:

“Because somebody, many years ago, made some mistake and he became the Night King, and he didn’t want to be the Night King … He was like now I have a way to go to war. Now I kill everybody because you made me the Night King and made me live seven or 10 thousand years behind the wall in a cold country. He’s tired of living out there in the cold and the snow.”

Well, Dany’s dragons hated being in the cold temperatures as well after only a few hours, so it stands to reason that the Night King wanted to gain revenge over the icy, undead life to which he was doomed. Honestly, he was put out of his misery pretty easily, so perhaps he wanted to be taken out? That would sort-of explain his slow saunter toward Bran during his final moments. Or maybe that was simply for effect, to make him look more badass. Either way, the conflict comes down to the humans for the final three episodes of Thrones, and it’s anyone’s guess who ends up on the Iron Throne.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesgame of thrones season 8

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP