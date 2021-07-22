Nicole Kidman’s one of several A-listers who’ve made themselves at home on the so-called “small screen” in recent years, and she’s taken home award gold (and nods) as a result. She took home a few Emmys and a Golden Globe for Big Little Lies and a Globe nomination for The Undoing, and she’s not done yet. The Paddington villain is here to shake up your little world again as a wellness guru in Hulu’s upcoming limited series, Nine Perfect Strangers.

The story’s another adaptation of a Liane Moriarty novel because heck, why not? Her material pairs well with Kidman’s acting style, and this time around, Kidman aims to give you some chills. She portrays a wellness guru that might remind you of certain celebrities who shill bizarre products and claim that they’ll change your life with a dash of snake oil. In the process of this trailer, we see several “strangers” — including Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, and Bobby Cannavale — fall under her guidance before things start to go very wrong. From the synopsis:

“Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Nine Perfect Strangers also stars Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. The eight-part series streams on August 18.