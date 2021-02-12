The M. Night Shyamalan television series Servant premiered along with Apple TV+ back in November 2019. I admit that I did not initially check in on the series because of a few middling reviews and the fact that there were other Apple TV+ series I prioritized upon its launch (like the heavily hyped The Morning Show and For All Mankind).

However, ahead of the second season of the series and with a sudden dearth of TV thanks to the pandemic, I finally caught up on Servant a few weeks ago, and I found that I really liked the series. I’m willing to give almost any show with half-hour episodes a shot, and I happened to also really like the cast of Servant, which features Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint as the irresponsible, cocaine-snorting brother. The tone, however, is a little funky. It’s horror, but the performances are sometimes so over the top that Servant can feel like a dark horror-comedy.

That is, until, “Jericho,” the ninth episode of the first season. Any suggestion that there might be an intentional layer of comedy beneath the premise of Servant is completely erased by that episode, which may be the most disturbing episode of horror I’ve seen on TV since “The Home” episode of The X-Files.

Spoilers for the first season of Servant

Without spoiling too much about how it unfolds, Servant is about a couple who lose their baby under mysterious circumstances. In order to deal with the debilitating grief, Sean (Kebbell) substitutes their dead child with a doll, and Dorothy (Ambrose) treats the doll as though it is her actual baby. For the purposes of discussing episode 9, it’s not important to explain how the story unfolds, except to say that in the ninth episode, we finally find out how their baby died.

It is messed up, and for parents, it is quite possibly the worst nightmare imaginable.

In the episode, Sean has to travel out of state for the weekend, leaving Dorothy alone with the baby. The weather is brutally hot. Dorothy is exhausted because the baby has been crying all night. After a couple of days without any sleep and no help from her husband, Dorothy loses it. Her mind is shot by the lack of sleep, and she finds that she’s just going through the motions of taking care of her baby.

After a trip in the car, she returns home but forgets to remove her baby from the car. Once inside, she mistakenly believes she’s put the baby into its crib, and that the baby has fallen asleep. In fact, so comforted by the rare moment of quietness, Dorothy falls asleep herself.