No Father’s Day Is Complete Without This Maury Povich Show Dance Compilation

This video is almost a year old and it has more than 218,000 views on YouTube, so there’s a chance that you’ve already watched it. However, because this is Father’s Day and I’m in the mood to celebrate the single greatest thing about procreation, we’re going to share it anyway. That greatest thing, of course, is Maury Povich’s paternity tests and the reactions that his guests have when the results are revealed on his show. Such reactions have helped spawn “Holy Maury Mother of God”, which is probably the greatest Tumblr page in existence, as well as countless YouTube clips that have been re-edited and remixed for our enjoyment, including this spectacular dance compilation that sets the greatest “You are NOT the father!” reactions to popular music.
I cannot stress enough how much this Maury guest brightens my day every time.
If only these assholes put that much energy into wearing condoms.
Fun fact: Maury is the biggest proponent of abstinence-only education
(he’s not, I assume, but it would be funny)
This video makes me happy and sad at the same time. Here’s a few fathers who can’t get no satisfaction.
[lisanewlin.com]
So, this is really what I end up wondering so often about DNA shows like these: Do these people really like having fucking dick slime all over shit, or what? I have been married for almost ten years and I still often wear a condom just for hygienic purposes. MF Dick Slimers (worst GB ghost ever).
Condoms suck. What’s wrong with your wife’s box?
I run an advice site, and one thing I see with depressing regularity is questions about how she saw him put on the condom and yet it wound up on the floor. Some people are basically piles of feces that somehow became animated and figured out pants.
Meanwhile I never got laid for a decade after college graduation.
Fuck the world
What the shit.
Sleep deprivation is a moftherfucker, kids.
lol. what’s a condom?