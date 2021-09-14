The Comedy World Reacts To The Shocking Death Of Norm Macdonald At 61

The great Norm Macdonald died at 61 years old this morning after a private nine-year battle with cancer. It seems impossible that Norm is gone; his sharp humor made everything he was in better, including Billy Madison, SNL, Klaus, The Middle, and Family Guy, as well as his starring roles in (the severely underrated) Dirty Work and Screwed. He had a unique ability to make a groaner of a joke (“Bob has a beautiful face, like a flower… yeah, a cauliflower”) the funniest goddamn thing that you’ve ever heard.

Here is Norm Macdonald murdering Bob Saget on live television. rip Norm pic.twitter.com/Ec7oYhZO5L — mister birdwhistell (@KevinCoolGuy) September 14, 2021

His fellow comedians are mourning his passing on Twitter.

No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021

Here’s more.

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious. https://t.co/loW3QsEjgW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 14, 2021

Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality. 💔 https://t.co/UfeNoEUlUv — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 14, 2021

There is no more satisfying YouTube rabbit hole than the "Norm MacDonald talk show" dive. Truly one of the funniest people who has ever lived. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) September 14, 2021

Fuck. Not Norm — Steve Agee (@steveagee) September 14, 2021

.@TheSimpsons So very sorry to hear of the passing of @normmacdonald I didn’t know him well, but he was very kind to me, and of course as funny off camera as on. Such sad news. — Al Jean (@AlJean) September 14, 2021

This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm's show. At dinner the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald pic.twitter.com/DToJCUBdU2 — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) September 14, 2021

Plus do yourself a favor and pick up @normmacdonald ‘s book. One of the funniest things I’ve ever read. I have only called a handful of funny people a genius, he was one of them. I love you, Norm. RIP, you delightful weirdo. — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) September 14, 2021

We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind. https://t.co/0sXoCLEtuG — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 14, 2021

Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is 'Norm MacDonald chat show appearances'. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go. https://t.co/ahxZNRdJEw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 14, 2021

RIP Norm MacDonald. I saw him perform live when I was in college. It was one of the most memorable performances I've ever seen. A complete mastery of standup comedy performance and an unparalleled passion for the art of writing jokes. Never met him. Love to his friends & family. https://t.co/gpWlNy2hwN — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) September 14, 2021

I’ve got so many laughs in my life by just repeating Norm MacDonald jokes. One of the funniest to ever do it – RIP to a king — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 14, 2021

My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021

Now let’s all watch “The Mouth Joke” for the 45th time. It never gets old.