Getty Image

After Roseanne was canceled by ABC over “abhorrent” and “repugnant” comments made by the show’s star on Twitter, Norm Macdonald convinced Louis C.K. to give Roseanne Barr a call. Roseanne and Louis are two names you probably don’t want to be associated with in 2018, but the Norm Macdonald Has a Show host considers them both friends, and he told the Hollywood Reporter that he “got Louis to call her, even though Roseanne was very hard on Louis before that. But she was just so broken and just crying constantly.”

Macdonald continued, “There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.” Instead, the victims were forced to watch C.K. masturbate in front of them without consent (his profitable comeback has already begun), and be compared to if the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes “had a baby” by Barr.

As for what they discussed:

“They both said they had a good conversation and were just giving any advice you could give to each other. There would be no way for me to even understand that advice, because who has ever gone through such a thing? All their work in their entire life being wiped out in a single day, a moment.”

Macdonald also said that, in the wake of allegations made against Chris Hardwick, he’s “happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit. It used to be, ‘One hundred women can’t be lying.’ And then it became, ‘One woman can’t lie.’ And that became, ‘I believe all women.’ And then you’re like, ‘What?’ Like, that Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there.” He added, “I do think that at some point it will end with a completely innocent person of prominence sticking a gun in his head and ending it. That’s my guess. I know a couple of people this has happened to.”

Netflix’s Norm Macdonald Has a Show premieres on 9/14 on Netflix.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)