Eddy Chen for Netflix

Despite the fact that Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale’s late night-esque shows were recently canceled by Netflix, the streaming giant still has two such programs on the horizon. One is former The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act, which garnered an “unprecedented” episode order for an untested, brand new show. And the second? Norm Macdonald has a Show, whose titular host first teased the series’ existence back in March when he revealed that David Letterman was serving as his “location scout.” On Tuesday, Netflix released a premiere date and a guest list for Norm’s new digs.

Along with returning stalwarts American Vandal and BoJack Horseman, Norm Macdonald has a Show will premiere Friday, September 14th on Netflix. Much like his podcast-turned-YouTube interview series, this will see Macdonald engaging in fun, rambling conversations with co-host Adam Eget and celebrity guests like Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Judge Judy, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, Chevy Chase, M. Night Shyamalan, Michael Keaton, Billy Joe Shaver, and Lorne Michaels.

And just in case you were curious, Letterman may be listed as a guest (which he his), but the retired Late Show host turned Netflix personality is actually listed as Norm Macdonald has a Show‘s location scout in the press release. So whether or not Letterman actually scouted any locations for the series (all of which was filmed on location at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles), he’s apparently getting some credit for the deed.