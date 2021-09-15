As the world continues to mourn the passing of Norm Macdonald, it will be of no surprise that the hard-working comedian left behind projects that had yet to see the light of day. One of those projects is Macdonald’s voice work on the sci-fi comedy series The Orville. From the very first season, Macdonald has hilariously voiced, Yaphit, a green gelatinous looking alien who works on the Orville intergalactic cruiser captained by series creator Seth MacFarlane.

According to Deadline, Macdonald recorded his Yaphit lines for Season 3 before his death, and the character will reportedly appear in new episodes whenever they start streaming on Hulu. (Like most TV shows, production on The Orville was significantly delayed due to the pandemic.) In the meantime, MacFarlane was one of the first voices to honor Macdonald’s passing when news of his private cancer struggle broke.

“To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald,” MacFarlane tweeted. “You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him.”

As Family Guy fans know, Macdonald and MacFarlane go way back. The Saturday Night Live alum was one of the earliest guest stars during Family Guy‘s first season, in which he voiced Death.

(Via Deadline)