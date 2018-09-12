Eddy Chen for Netflix

Well, Norm really stepped in it this time. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter just ahead of the premiere of his new Netflix series, Norm Macdonald Has a Show, deadpan Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald defended his disgraced comic friends, Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr. Macdonald, who was a producer on the Roseanne reboot as well as a writer on the original series, said that he convinced C.K. to call Barr after her show was canceled, noting that “she was just so broken and just crying constantly.”

“There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day,” he said in the interview. “Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.”

Roseanne and Louis have both been very good friends of mine for many years. They both made terrible mistakes and I would never defend their actions. If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 11, 2018

After his remarks caused widespread outrage, Macdonald attempted to clarify in the above tweet, but the Tonight Show still made the decision to cancel a planned appearance on Tuesday night:

“Out of sensitivity to our audience and in light of Norm Macdonald’s comments in the press today, ‘The Tonight Show’ has decided to cancel his appearance on Tuesday’s telecast,” the network said in a statement.

It’s unclear how the controversy might effect his Netflix series, which is set to premiere on September 14. Netflix did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the New York Times as to whether or not the streaming service was planning to move forward with the show.

