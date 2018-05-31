AMC

WARNING: Possible The Walking Dead spoilers ahead

The news that Andrew Lincoln will be leaving the series after a “handful” of episodes in season nine caught many fans off guard after the news broke on Tuesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lincoln will exit the show “in a fashion similar to co-star Lauren Cohan” who will appear in six episodes of season nine before moving on to her ABC series Whiskey Cavalier.

Rumors about Cohan’s exit spread after the season eight finale, but the loss of Lincoln’s Rick from the series will see it lose the main character that is still the focus of Robert Kirkman’s comic series. But according to THR, Norman Reedus might be primed to step up into the lead role for the series thanks to his lucrative new deal ahead of the next season: