I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out… in excitement!

Disney has announced the full cast for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the live-action Disney+ series set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith (hopefully literally right after the infamous “noooooo” scene). Ewan McGregor is reprising his role as Not-So-Old Ben from the Star Wars prequels, as will Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. The cast also includes Moses Ingram (Jolene from The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani, Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton (as Beru and Owen), O’Shea Jackson Jr., Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma, Rupert Friend (Quinn from Homeland), and Benny Safdie, a.k.a. one of the Safdie brothers. I will now spend the rest of the day thinking about which Star Wars character is most likely to love Uncut Gems (it’s Dexter Jettster).

Here’s the full announcement from Disney:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi does not currently have a premiere date, but when it does premiere, you best believe I will be using the “hello there” GIF.