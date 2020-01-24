It wouldn’t be a Disney Star Wars project without some behind-the-scenes drama. On Thursday, we learned that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi master from the prequels, has reportedly been put on hold. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “The scripts — only two were written — and story became an issue and the entire package has been jettisoned,” possibly because the premise (Obi-Wan looks after young Luke) “treaded similar ground” to Disney+’s existing Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. I’m sure Baby Luke is cute, but he’s no Baby Yoda.

McGregor is still on board, as is director Deborah Chow, but the show needs a new writer and the shooting start has been pushed from this summer to January 2021. “Hello There” isn’t concerned, though. While speaking at the Birds of Prey world premiere, McGregor called the scripts “really good” and that any talk of creative differences is BS.

“I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it,” he told Comic Book. “All this bullsh*t about creative differences and all that stuff, none of it is true. We just pushed the dates… Last episode, [The Rise of Skywalker] came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on it.” McGregor later added, “It’s not nearly as dramatic as it sounds online,” which is true of most things.

Instead of stressing out about whatever’s happening, relax, like Qui-Gon.

Everything worked out for that guy! Wait… Darth Maul does what? Oh. Never mind.

(Via Comic Book)