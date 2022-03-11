When Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Premiere On Disney+?

Following the success of The Mandalorian and its spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, Disney+ is gearing up to release Obi-Wan Kenobi, its next live-action Star Wars series set that dives back into the world of the Prequel Trilogy. Taking place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, the story will focus on an exiled Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) as he keeps a watchful eye over a young Luke Skywalker, who’s hidden from his villainous father Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) on the planet Tatooine. However, judging by the teaser trailer, the Empire’s elite Jedi-hunting force of Inquisitors comes dangerously close to the boy as they’re shown on Tatooine hunting for a Jedi on the run.

As for when Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+: May 25, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The live-action Star Wars adventure will arrive shortly after Marvel’s Moon Knight, making Obi-Wan Kenobi the streaming platform’s banner series for the summer as it runs for six episodes, all directed by Deborah Chow.

Here’s the official synopsis for Obi-Wan Kenobi, which as you can see, boasts one heck of a cast:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi starts streaming May 25 on Disney+.