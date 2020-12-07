Obsessed hosts Britt Ellis and Taylour Chanel are back to curate a must-watch streaming guide that will keep you more than busy this holiday season, honing in on the inspired storytelling and boundary-breaking casting of some of the hottest entertainment picks coming to a small screen near you.

First up is Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton, a Victorian-era drama filled with intrigue, romance, and scandal. Rhimes and company are bringing some much-needed diversity to the historical setting and we’re here for it and what it might mean for representation in Hollywood.

Another interesting, risk-taking series coming early next year is Marvel’s WandaVision, which drops on Disney+ in January. A superhero show with a few seeming nods to vintage sitcoms a la I Love Lucy, it looks all kinds of weird in the best way and both Ellis and Chanel think the show could push the comic book universe forward by letting fans spend more time with some of their favorite characters.

And we can’t talk about Marvel without honoring the late Chadwick Boseman who tragically passed earlier this year. The Black Panther star became a real-life hero for so many, and fans can catch his final performance in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, coming later this month. The film, which is already garnering considerable awards buzz, stars Viola Davis as the legendary Blues singer and Boseman as a frustrated young Jazz musician whose ambition disrupts a fateful recording session. Ellis and Chanel reflect on Boseman’s legacy of bringing multi-faceted Black men to the big screen and the impact of his final turn.

Check out the video above for all of their must-see picks.