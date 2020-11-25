Netflix
The ‘One Day At A Time’ Reboot Has Been Cancelled Yet Again, But There’s Still Hope It Could Find Another Home

Here we go again: Almost two years ago the reboot of Norman Lear’s classic show One Day at a Time was inexplicably dropped by Netflix. There was a happy ending there: It wound up being rescued by Pop TV. Hopefully it’s lucky enough to get another happy ending, because, as per Deadline, it’s been given the axe yet again.

After three seasons on Netflix, Pop TV kept them alive, though their fourth season wound up abbreviated, running only six episodes, due to complications involving the pandemic. But they’ve decided not to greenlight any more episodes, even though, now that Schitt’s Creek’s run has ended, there are no more original scripted series on the ViacomCBS-owned network.

Still, the cast and showrunners remain optimistic about finding yet another home. Creators Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce both sent out cautiously optimistic tweets, as did Isabella Gomez, who plays the oldest daughter of Justina Machado’s Penelope Francisca del Carmen Riera Inclán Ruiz Maribona de Alvarez.

I’m not sad just yet, y’all,” Kellet wrote, adding, “We still have some hope for new homes. Hang tight, my loves. You know that if I go down, I will go down swinging for this show (& cast & crew) I love.” Royce, meanwhile, said that “Much has changed at Viacom in the last year.” Gomez joked, “Maybe third network’s the charm?”

One Day at a Time adapted the beloved Norman Lear show of the same name, which ran from 1975 through 1984. It was a revolutionary program, focusing on a divorced mother raising her two teenage daughters, at a time when divorce had only recently become a common phenomenon. The reboot added a couple extra spins, most notably making the family Cuban-Americans. What’s more, it gave Oscar-winning actress, dancer, singer, and all-around bada*s Rita Moreno a semi-regular place to rage. May she, and her show, and her colleagues, rage for another season or two, or three, or five, or even more.

