Only Murders in the Building will be making a major change when it returns for Season 4. The show has predominantly taken place in the New York City apartment building The Arconia, but after three seasons, the show will see Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez make the move to Los Angeles where presumably more building-based murder will occur.

At the end of Season 3, Mabel (Gomez) was offered an invite to move in with her boyfriend Tobert (Jesse Williams) while he’s at Golden State University. At the same time, Oliver (Short) encouraged Meryl Streep — who only plays his girlfriend on the show, people — to almost move to California to be with her son. Charles (Martin) doesn’t have a compelling reason to move, but hey, if Mabel and Oliver are heading for the West Coast, why not join them?

As for why Hulu is taking a gamble on tinkering with a winning formula, here’s what Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich recently told Deadline about switching things up:

Well, I’m very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles. So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I’m really excited about.

Of course, this raises the question of whether Streep will return for Season 4, but Erwich notably couldn’t offer a concrete response.

“I don’t have anything to share but I thought she gave one of the best television performances of the year last year,” he said. “I’ve listened to that song she has sung probably a dozen times. I can never get tired of it.”

Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1-3 are available for streaming on Hulu.

(Via Deadline)