It seems Selena Gomez is heading back to her roots. The pop star is set to be executive producing a revival of Wizards Of Waverly Place for Disney, alongside David Henrie, who played her brother on the original show.

Gomez cheerfully announced the news on her Instagram Story, complete with a photo of herself and Henrie from their time on the series years ago. “We’re back,” she captioned.

According to Deadline, Disney Branded Television ordered a pilot of the series. Gomez will be appearing in the first episode to reprise her role as Alex Russo. The plot of the new series’ start will find Justin Russo (played by Henrie) going about his life as an adult, after giving up his wizard powers. However, while living with his wife and two children, a young wizard shows up at his house looking for training. This would set up the rest of the first season’s apparent plot from there.

Some of the new cast members joining the show include Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney’s Just Roll With It), Alkaio Thiele (Call Me Kat), and Mimi Gianopulos (American Princess). The new reboot was written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who are known for their work on Disney’s Raven’s Home spin-off.

It’s unclear if any other of the original Wizards Of Waverly Place cast members will be returning.

Check out Gomez’s announcement below.