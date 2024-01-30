Everyone loves Meryl Streep and everyone (or almost everyone) loves Martin Short. The two finally got to work together when she joined the third season of Only Murders in the Building. But to some they didn’t seem like they were just colleagues. Could they, these people opined, be dating? The answer is no, with Short himself trying to put the rumor out of its misery.

“We’re not a couple, we are just very close friends,” Short said during a recent appearance on Club Random with Bill Maher, per People.

Maher then joked that maybe getting together is a good idea.

“Well, you should because there’s nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple,” Maher told him. “It worked for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, it worked for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.”

The Strep-Short dating rumors popped up earlier this month after the two were spotted looking awfully friendly together at the Golden Globes. Rumors quickly spread, a rep for Short shot them down, saying the pair are “just very good friends, nothing more.”

On Murders in the Building, Streep played Loretta Durkin, a long-aspiring Broadway actress who finally nabbed the role of a lifetime. She even sings a song, which was released on Spotify.

