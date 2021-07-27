Hulu has dropped the newest trailer for its upcoming crime series, Only Murders in the Building, which pairs Selena Gomez with comedy giants Steven Martin and Martin Short. The trio stars as neighbors in a New York apartment building, and they quickly become acquainted after one of their neighbors is murdered shortly after riding in an elevator with them. And since everyone’s got a podcast these days, it’s possibly no surprise what happens next.

While most people would leave the investigation to the police, Gomez, Martin, and Short decide to solve the murder on their own, but mostly they’re just looking for content for their true crime podcast, which leads to some darkly hilarious results in the latest trailer. Here’s the official synopsis:

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Only Murders in the Building premieres on Hulu on August 31.