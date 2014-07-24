Oooo Burn! William Shatner Already Has A George Takei Comeback.

Getty Image

This feud just went where no feud has gone before.

It looks like the ol’ Star Trek buddies aren’t going to be friending each other on Facebook anytime soon. After George Takei called out his former Enterprise crewmate on Real Time with Bill Maher, The Shat had something of his own to add to the shadefest that’s probably been going on since before we were born. Shatner took to his Tumblr page to discuss, in detail, his grievances with the Facebook Mentions App which, apparently, is an app reserved only for rich, ultra-famous people who want to follow other rich, ultra-famous people. According to Shatner, when you install the app, you’re prompted to start following another of their celebrity accounts — which is completely ludicrous and something The Shat will not stand for!

But being forced to follow Robert Downey Jr.’s news feed wasn’t the real issue for good ol’ Bill, the Captain was none too pleased with Facebook’s first suggestion for a follow account:

When you install the Mentions App you cannot proceed further until you follow another one of their other ‘celebrity’ accounts. The first person on the list I was given was George Takei (rolling my eyes.)

An eye roll? Really Kirk?

Via Shatner Speaks