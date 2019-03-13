Getty Image

When it comes to the massive college admissions scandal, the takedown of which was dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” by the FBI, its celebrity clientele have dominated the news cycle. This makes perfect sense, as actress Felicity Huffman was arrested at gunpoint over the matter, while Full House star Lori Loughlin’s television career (and Twitter feed) have become ample grounds for rethinking. Yet according to William Rick Singer, the man behind the scam, hundreds more have benefited from the admissions scheme.

Per transcripts of recorded telephone conversations obtained by NBC News, Singer admitted that it was his job to help “the wealthiest families in the U.S. get their kids into school.” Celebrities from the realm of entertainment were obviously among his many clients, but so too were many, many others. Over 750 families, to be precise:

Singer said he facilitated 761 “side doors” to admission. “They want guarantees, they want this thing done. They don’t want me messing around with this thing,” he said, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday. “And so they want in at certain schools.”

In a Boston federal court on Tuesday, the ringleader confessed to leading the scam, which involved paying other people to take entrance exams for clients’ children, bribing coaches to claim certain applicants as members of their collegiate teams, and a whole lot more. “I am absolutely responsible for it,” said Singer. “I put everything in place. I put all the people in place and made the payments directly.”

If convicted on all counts, Singer could face up to 65 years in prison.

(Via NBC News)