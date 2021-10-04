In HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain play a married couple whose relationship begins to crumble over the course of six episodes. Both on the show and in real life, the performers have incredible chemistry, as seen in this viral red carpet moment and during the sex scene in Sunday’s episode. It’s an emotionally and physically vulnerable moment between two fictional characters — and two real-life performers who have known each other since they attended Juilliard together.

“I started out working with Al Pacino and Brad Pitt, so we’re setting the bar pretty high. I always try to work with people who are better than me. Oscar is like that. I can’t be lazy or just show up,” Chastain once said about her A Most Violent Year co-star, who added, “Talent is very hot.” Also hot: literally every photo and video clip of them together.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in Venice pic.twitter.com/tbeOf8u9JP — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 3, 2021

Isaac and Chastain are giving Emmy-worthy performances on Scenes From a Marriage, but if you asked Twitter, the show’s real MVPs are their spouses. He’s been married to director Elvira Lind since 2017 (her short film starring Isaac, The Letter Room, was nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2021 Oscars), while Chastain got hitched to “Italian hunk” Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo also in 2017. Coincidence? Probably, but I would love an Eli and Peyton-style reaction breakdown of Scenes From a Marriage with their partners. Especially after last night’s episode.

give oscar isaac and jessica chastain’s spouses the emmys for having to watch that goddamn 😭 — caroline (@lNGLOURlOUS) October 4, 2021

oscar isaac and jessica chastains spouses trying to be proud of them for the show pic.twitter.com/qI3mcB9lXS — jíssele (@dazedcillian) October 4, 2021

oscar isaac’s wife in the other room: pic.twitter.com/Vq8g6mbRzA — 🪄✨ (@freyasolo) October 4, 2021

this is oscar isaac’s wife and jessica chastain’s husband watching scenes from a marriage pic.twitter.com/E44JeU6PJk — dj k- (@blohnded) October 4, 2021

if i were oscar isaac's wife or jessica chastain's husband i would be vomiting and repeatedly hitting my head against a wall rn pic.twitter.com/gJa84CDgjy — nina (@bennetfilms) October 4, 2021

Oscar Isaac and Jessica chastain’s partners are so strong I would’ve died by now pic.twitter.com/3WrrCLkYSd — Trisha ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) October 4, 2021

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain spouses throwing up crying shaking waking up in cold sweats at 3AM after watching #that scene pic.twitter.com/iJUYhq5Nsh — ًr*za🩸🦇 (@eyeIism) October 4, 2021

Man that Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain scene. Somebody check on their spouses — Q (@JCQuijada_) October 4, 2021

what's preventing oscar isaac and jessica chastain's spouses to become the joker? — alex SAW DUNE (@atreidesfiIm) October 4, 2021