By this time next week, Parasite will likely have been nominated for Best Picture and Best International Feature Film at the Oscars — rightly so, as director Bong Joon Ho’s surprise box office hit was one of the best movies of 2019. And now, in an even bigger surprise, it’s being turned into an HBO show from the guy who wrote Step Brothers.

Bong and Adam McKay, the Academy Award-winning writer of The Big Short, will spearhead a Parasite “limited series,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, although it’s unclear if it “will be some sort of follow-up to the movie or an English-language remake.”

Deals are not done but talks are underway with HBO, which came out on top of a bidding war with Netflix for the rights. (Via)

Even in the unlikely event that Parasite goes home empty-handed at the Oscars (Best International Feature Film is a near lock), it’s already won multiple awards, including the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes; it was also named Best Picture by the National Society of Film Critics. But you know what Jessica, only child, Illinois Chicago is missing? An Emmy.

