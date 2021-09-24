It’s hard to imagine Jeopardy! without Alex Trebek (look at all the trouble they’ve had trying to replace him), and it’s equally difficult to picture Wheel of Fortune without Pat Sajack and Vanna White. The hosts have worked together on the syndicated game show since the early 1980s, and in that time, they’ve only had one major disagreement. “Believe it or not, Pat Sajak and I have only had one argument in 36 years and that was over putting ketchup on a hotdog,” she said in 2019. He’s mustard only, while she prefers ketchup and mustard — I’m sorry, Vanna, but I gotta side with Pat on this one.

In an interview with USA Today, Sajak was asked whether he’s thought about retiring. “We’re much closer to the end than we are to the beginning,” he answered. “There’s a pretty good chance that when one of us leaves, we’ll both leave, because it would be odd for either of us to work with somebody else. I always say that I want to leave while the show is still popular and before people tune in and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?’ I’m not quite there yet.” He needs to get his dream Wheel contestant first:

“My secret desire is to get Meryl Streep on the show, just because I want to hear her say, ‘Come on, Big Money!'” he says. “I think that would be really dramatic.”

I thought Roy Kent saying “Muppets dream” was the thing I most wanted to hear this week. No, it’s Meryl Streep saying “Big Money.”

