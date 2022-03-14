After his classic Parks and Recreation filibuster scene accurately predicted the return of Boba Fett, comedian Patton Oswalt‘s status as a Nostradamus-like nerd-whisperer continues to rise, and now, he’s being asked to see if he can work his magic on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was also part of his epic eight minute long rant.

While promoting his new movie at SXSW, I Love My Dad, Oswalt was asked what underutilized characters will finally get their due in the MCU, and he made an interesting choice. Via Collider:

“I think that Marvel is going to realize that they had an amazing franchise in their laps for free in their Netflix shows with Misty Knight and Colleen Wing, those two actors. Someone in five years, hopefully sooner, will realize, ‘Do that!’ A low stakes, gritty, street-level superhero noir with those two characters, Misty Knight and Colleen Wing. They’re sitting right there! So I’m predicting that someone at Marvel will realize what they’ve got and they will run with it.”

Oswalt is referring to the comic book series, Daughters of the Dragon, which many Marvel fans was hoping to see happen after Misty Knight and Colleen Wing appeared in Netflix’s Luke Cage. Unfortunately, those hopes were (temporarily) dashed when the Netflix MCU shows were canceled. However, starting this week, all of series will start streaming on Disney+, and on the heels of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio both entering the MCU at the end of 2021, all the ingredients are falling into place to make Oswalt’s prediction come true.

