Peaky Blinders will be back for a sixth and final season, but there may be more of the story to tell elsewhere. According to several reports, the show will return for one last run with the gang before finishing its time on the BBC.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote Monday that production has begun on a final season, with additional precautions to keep people safe during the pandemic. But showrunner Steven Knight and executive producer Caryn Mandabach seem confident that the story, which stars Cillian Murphy and involves the dealings of the titular English gang, will not end once the BBC show wraps up.

“Peaky is back and with a bang,” said Knight. “After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.” Executive producer Caryn Mandabach added: “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Whether that “form” is a movie or a new spinoff show isn’t made clear just yet, but it’s good news for everyone involved in the ensemble show as well as fans who have discovered it on streaming services or while it’s aired on the BBC. Making anything in the age of the coronavirus pandemic is difficult, not to mention expensive, but it seems those behind Peaky Blinders intend to give the show a fitting sendoff before moving on to whatever’s next for the gang.