Good Grief: There Is A Ton Of ‘Peanuts’ Content Coming To Apple TV+

While Netflix has been quietly scrapping their children’s content, Apple TV+ is cranking up the kid’s shows, with a whole summer lineup involving the Peanuts gang, thanks to their deal with Apple.

Lucy’s School is a new series that will follow Lucy Van Pelt as she starts her own school that will likely feature some shenanigans. At least she has moved on from her psychiatry practice.

The streamer will also drop new episodes of The Snoopy Show, which is in its third season. The comedy series debuted last spring on the streaming service and follows the titular pup on his various adventures with Woodstock the bird. The show follows a strict set of rules: no adults are ever seen, the inside of Snoopy’s house is up for interpretation, and there is no 21st-century technology in the show (sorry to iPhones everywhere).

Several other Peanuts titles are hitting Apple TV this summer, including classic movies: You’re The Greatest, Charlie Brown, You’re In Love, Charlie Brown, and He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown which will all drop on August 5th.

In non-Peanuts news, several live-action shows will also debut this summer, including Bonnie Hunt’s Amber Brown, based on the book series, Surfside Girls based on the graphic novels, Best Foot Forward based on the real story of Paralympic athlete Josh Sundquist, and Life By Ella, the story of a spunky young girl who is determined to make her summer great.

All in all, it will be good summer to sit inside and watch TV.