Netflix still far outpaces Hulu in number of subscribers — 60.2 million in the United States vs. 28 million — but the green-streamer is catching up to its counterpart in terms of quality. It helps that Hulu is home to three of the year’s best new comedies: Pen15 and Ramy, both of which were renewed for season two on Wednesday, and Shrill, which got the good news last month.

Hulu wasn’t finished there: the streamer also picked up The Dropout, starring Kate McKinnon as Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes (perfect casting is perfect), and announced two new Marvel Television production, Ghost Rider and Helstrom. The former is about the “quintessential antihero, consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon” (same), while the latter follows Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the children of a “mysterious and powerful serial killer.”

Other highlights include a cooking show hosted by Chrissy Teigen and David Chang, described as revolving “around the ways in which people express their love for friends and family by cooking and eating together,” and Nine Perfect Strangers, which reunites Nicole Kidman with David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies):

The series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

We were also gifted with a Veronica Mars teaser.

But seriously, watch Pen15 and Ramy. They’re very good.