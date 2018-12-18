Getty Image

Pete Davidson made only two brief appearances on the most recent Saturday Night Live, and with good reason: Earlier in the day, he had gone on Instagram and made posts that seemed to suggest self-harm. Now according to Page Six, it’s been revealed that SNL head Lorne Michaels officially removed Davidson-related sketches during the rehearsals, in an attempt to give him a break.

Earlier on Saturday, Davidson had gone on social media to support Kanye West, who has been increasingly vocal about his own battles with mental illness. When commenters piled on Davidson, the comic and performer posted again, this time writing, “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last.”

An outpour of public support followed, including from Davidson’s ex-fiancé Ariana Grande. The NYPD were also sent to the SNL studio, where they located Davidson and deemed him okay and busy at work. Davidson wound up only showing his face twice: First in a pre-tape sketch, in which he played actor Rami Malek, and again, introducing musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson, in what was an obvious attempt to show that he’s doing fine.

A source told Page Six that the SNL team has Davidson’s back. “Lorne has pledged to help all he can, including sending Pete to get help,” the source said. “Everyone on the cast is hugely protective of him and were obviously upset — particularly Colin Jost and Michael Che on ‘Weekend Update.’” There’s no official word on when Davidson will return, but his return is expected.

(Via Page Six)