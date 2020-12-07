Pete Davidson was busy during this weekend’s SNL. He sported bleached hair to play Santa’s number-one fan in a parody of Eminem’s “Stan” music video, and also appeared during Weekend Update to rip into the “babies” who are protesting the COVID lockdown measures in his home borough of Staten Island. He focused on one bar, in particular, which declared itself an “autonomous zone” to flaunt mask-wearing measures.

“The bar, shockingly, is in a neighborhood with the second-highest COVID infections in all of New York, so the rule is that they’re only supposed to let people eat or drink outside,” Davidson said about Mac’s Public House. “And the owner said, no one wants to do that because they’ll go out of business. But the argument that people in Staten Island don’t want to drink outside can be disproven by going to literally any Little League game.” It’s a solid joke, but John Tobacco (JOHNNY TOBACCO) was not amused.

A Staten Island activist named Mr. Tobacco tore the SNL star a new one Monday during a news conference over the watering hole called Mac’s Public House — which has been in the news a lot lately for defying COVID closures. Welp, Mr. Tobacco says Pete’s words are a betrayal, considering people in town know him and his fam. He got very personal and even referenced Pete’s father … a firefighter who died on 9/11 in the Twin Towers.

“The ignorance level is so high now that you have mega-millionaires on the national spotlight, like the folks on Saturday Night Live,” Mr. Tobacco said during a press conference on Monday. “And instead of making fun of their friends and the local business owners who are broke and crushed and bankrupt, instead of coming down here as fellow Staten Islanders and standing up for them and bringing a positive light to this thing, what they want to do is go on national TV and humiliate the little man when he’s down. To me, that is quite disgusting.” He then mockingly called Pete “the King of Staten Island.”

Only in New York, baby. You can watch the clip here. Or the full thing below.

