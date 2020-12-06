The holiday season is a time of giving and receiving, and Pete Davidson would really like you to know that, should you be in need of a last-minute gift, you can always buy your loved ones a vibrator with his face on it.

Davidson’s first appearance on this week’s Saturday Night Live found him parodying Eminem’s “Stan, changing the lyrics so it’s about threatening Santa into giving him a PlayStation 5. But he returned for “Weekend Update,” where he pitched another kind of holiday gift. Davidson was brought in to talk about a bar owner protesting COVID safety regulations in his hometown of Staten Island, but he kept getting sidetracked talking about a vibrator adorned with his face on it currently being sold on Etsy.

Davidson joked that this new story means he’s not what people think of when asked “What’s the worst thing that’s come out of Staten Island?” “Weekend Update” co-host (and fellow Staten Island native) Colin Jost said that people liked Davidson, which gave him a chance to point out that they do, just not in the “right way.”

“I don’t get to, like, host the Emmy’s like you and (Michael) Che,” Davidson said. “But I did just find out there’s an Etsy store selling Pete Davidson vibrators.

“Yeah, how weird is that? You can buy a vibrator with my face on it for $15 dollars or one without my face for $20,” Davidson continued. “I don’t even get a cut of the sales. Now I know how Chappelle feels.”

The sketch continued, but the Davidson-branded vibrators came back later, when he pointed out things you could do at home instead of drinking inside a bar in Staten Island. This time, however, the vibrators were labeled as “official.”

“I just decided it was,” Davidson said. “It’s a quality item, and it’s weirdly accurate. How did they know how white it is?”

A quick look at the listings for such items on Etsy reveals that there are indeed various items for sale at that price, and many predate the airing of this SNL sketch. So either the show has done some pretty substantial legwork to get these out there so they can make these jokes, or Davidson has some very enthusiastic fans. I think it’s safe to say, however, that the latter is much more likely.