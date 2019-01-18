HBO

So many modern romantic comedies get it wrong, trading truth for meet-cutes and cliches. The most compelling love stories are the ones where the characters don’t quite belong together and sometimes don’t even wind up together. The timing isn’t right or maybe they’re just as wrong in some aspects as they are right in others. You can’t look away from the excitement, heat, laughter, drama, awkwardness, and tears. Because a wreck is a fascinating thing to watch but also because it takes you back to the romanticized near misses that live in your own memory bank.

The relationship between Pete (Pete Holmes) and Kat (Madeline Wise) is a fine example of that kind of on-screen relationship, transforming Crashing into a sometimes frustrating (for these characters) love story that is layered on top of a lived-in comedy about a once-sheltered comedian expanding the definition of what he allows himself to believe in. Uproxx spoke with Holmes and Wise about that transformation, all the ways Pete is wrong for Kat, and whether they have a future together in this interview.

Some of the Pete character’s flaws were laid out there at the end of season two with Ali when she and Pete broke up. I’m curious if those flaws are going to be addressed in season three.

Pete Holmes: I think that certainly, yeah. I would say so. I think the third season revolves heavily around a new relationship, with someone… you know, it’s based loosely on my own life. I was married to, you know, someone who was just like me, then I dated a comedian who was just like me, and then you have your first relationship with someone who’s neither of those things. She’s not like you, she’s not a comedian, she’s very free-thinking, she’s a little bit wild. She’s sex-positive, which is something that is new for Pete, who grew up sort of puritanical. So he sort of dates, for lack of a better word, a wilder person, and it’s one of the phenomenons of when you’re dating someone, and you’re kind of pretending to be that kind of person, you know? You’re like, “Oh, I like this person, I think I could represent like I’m the sort of person she would want to date, and just see how long I could do that.” That’s sort of what’s going on in the third season. Although, Ali remains Pete’s friend, and I think there’s some interesting tension to play with there. Because even while Pete is kind of having his fun, and doing something exciting that he never thought he’d do, he’s still pulled in these directions, back towards the simpler life of being with a comedian, and the simpler life of being someone with more concrete values. Because there is a comfort in knowing what you believe, and what you don’t believe, and what you’ll do, and what you won’t do. And when you start to get away from that, it starts to get a little cold and a little bit scary sometimes.

I think Pete needs a lot of therapy. But, unfortunately, instead of therapy, he gets a moderately successful college tour. The main difference, I would say, between [season] one and two and three is that he has a little bit of success and a little bit of an ego, and from that ego, he’s going to make different mistakes, which is often what happens. Ultimately, I think it’s a little too much too fast, and he should’ve done some inner work before tackling something in the real world as exciting and dynamic as Madeline Wise. Madeline?

A very professional segue.

Madeline Wise: Incredible.

Madeline, what was your experience with the show before being cast, and what was the appeal of this new character?

Madeline: I admittedly had not watched the show. Before I auditioned, I watched a couple of episodes, but I hadn’t seen it before. I’m guilty of not being great at watching a ton of TV, but the appeal with the character… I recognize myself, and I recognize a lot of women that I know in her in that she is someone who’s… I think she’s actually doing a pretty good job of communicating what she is expecting from Pete and what she wants and what she needs and expects to get the same back. There was a part of me that just, when I first was reading the script, I recognized that she could be interpreted as the crazy girlfriend, but I knew the truth, which is that she is not crazy. It is that Pete makes her behave in cuckoo ways, and so, I saw that, and I just identified with her. Then, also, and this was lovely, and I can sort of tumble into the credit of Pete and the writers is that a lot of what Cat became as a character was… she came a little closer to who I am as a person. They were interested in making her more similar to me rather than this idea of how she was written initially. I identified with her. I liked her. I still like her.

Pete: Well, [a] brutally honest person and a very real person, which… she’s going to be driven crazy by someone [who is] repressed but seemingly normal.

Madeline: Yeah. He has the outward appearance of being a kind, squared away, normal guy who’s not going to fuck her over like guys have done in the past. Which would make it all the more pernicious when he turns out to be just as disappointing as every other guy.

Pete: Oh. My. God! (But it’s true.) [Laughs]