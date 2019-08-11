Adult Swim

We’ve finally seen what at least a few clips from Season 4 of Rick and Morty will look like, and now we know what the show’s superfans will be eating when the actual episodes finally arrive on Adult Swim. Forget about McDonald’s Szechuan sauce, that stuff brought out the worst in the show’s fans.

That’s right, we’re talking about bright green pickle-inspired breakfast cereal. FYE and Funko announced last week that it’s making Pickle Rick Cereal.

FYE

The retailer sells plenty of Pickle Rick merch, and the character is incredibly popular with the show’s fans, but this is admittedly a bit weird.

“I just turned myself into a breakfast cereal, Morty!” Stop digging for hidden layers and just be impressed with this delicious box of Funko Cereal!

The Pickle Rick cereal doesn’t actually taste like pickles, which would be weird but, honestly, would probably be worth trying. They make pickle popcorn, so why not breakfast cereal, right?

Anyway, the cereal is very green but also just generic multigrain, except for the fact that it comes with a Pickle Rick Funko. If you’re OK with doing your grocery shopping at an FYE, you can preorder the cereal now. It’s expected to arrive on September 20,