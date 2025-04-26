Thankfully, the Peacock series will be back for more mysteries soon. And that’s the truth.

More likely, it’s a combination of all three things — as well as the behind-the-scenes work of creator and director Rian Johnson and the talented writing staff — that made Poker Face one of the best television shows of 2023 .

Plot

Created by Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery), Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cox, a former casino employee who has an ability to determine when someone is lying — a skill that she uses to solve various murders across the country.

Following the events of the season 1 finale, in which Charlie pisses off a powerful crime syndicate, she’s back on the road in season 2. “We’ve taken her journey to the next level one murder mystery at a time,” Johnson and Lyonne teased in a co-statement. “From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms, and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability.”

They continued:

To bring Season 2 to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American ’70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich. But the backbone of this show is TV – the kind of TV we grew up watching, episodic case of the week gems like Columbo and The Rockford Files and Quantum Leap. Each episode is a mini movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars.

Seriously, the list of guest stars is insane (check it out below).

Lyonne believes that Poker Face is both a character study about a woman on the run and “a fun hangout show,” she told Parade. “Poker Face is so beautiful because it’s an adult concept of: we lose interest in ourselves and gain interest in our fellows. In a way, she’s sort of on the case of anybody but herself.”

Still waiting on that Lady Gaga needle drop, though.

Cast

You are simply not ready for the amount of guest stars joining Natasha Lyonne this season. Here’s a mere sampling: