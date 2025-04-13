Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. Adolescence – Netflix series Discussions are ongoing between Brad Pitt’s Plan B and this streaming service on how to bring a second season to life. This will almost certainly be an anthologized approach since Jamie Miller’s story is said and done. Writer and co-creator Stephen Graham will be as satisfied as millions of viewers when this news finally becomes official, and the juggernaut can then continue despite the “limited series” label that could soon feel like disappearing ink. 9. Devil May Cry – Netflix series This wickedly fun animated adaptation proves that a sharp-dressed frontman rarely goes out of style. It doesn’t hurt that, in this case, the role is filled by a roguish, aesthetically-pleasing demon hunter who gallantly conquers high-octane action sequences while saving humanity with a flourish.

8. Dying For Sex – FX series streaming on Hulu With a title like Dying For Sex, people were bound to be curious, and the series delivers both bitingly funny and deadly serious goods while following Molly Kochan’s stories from the same-named podcast and Screw Cancer: Becoming Whole memoir. And although Molly is no longer of this mortal coil, her account on experiencing a sexual revolution following a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis will live on. Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, and Rob Delaney star. 7. The White Lotus – HBO series streaming on Max The third odyssey full of miserable privileged people has come to an end, and of course Greg is still standing. The deaths in this season were a gut punch, and the Ratliff family will probably never know what hit them, but ideally, at least one of them will pay a visit to the fourth chapter of Mike White’s satiric anthology series, and please, somebody throw that damn blender in the ocean because I never want to think about Saxon and his protein shakes again. Also, has Aimee Lou Wood conquered the world yet? Give her all the roles.

6. The Handmaid’s Tale – Netflix series Gilead’s Most Wanted is gearing up to make a final push for the resistance in the Elisabeth Moss-starring Hulu flagship series. A trailer teases a new “reformer” phase for Serena Joy while June and her fellow rebels are gearing up to make sure that Commander Lawrence regrets this entire sordid societal experiment. In the meantime, series creator Bruce Miller is already working on sequel series The Testaments, which follows Margaret Atwood’s companion novel taking place in a crumbling future version of Gilead. 5. The Life List – Netflix movie Netflix is churning out romcom films like theaters in the 1990s, but instead of shelling out double digits at the multiplex, you can find comfort on your couch while watching a movie that probably would have starred Kate Hudson and an inexplicably shirtless Matthew McConaughey a few decades ago. Sofia Carson stars as Alex Rose, who finds herself on a self-discovery journey after the death of her mother (Connie Britton). She conditions the inheritance upon fulfilling the “life list” dreamed up by her teenage self. This ordeal includes choosing between dudes because, duh, it’s a romcom.

4. The Bondsman – Prime Video/Amazon series The entire first season dropped at once, and despite an abundance of content, viewers zeroed in on this horror-ish series and gobbled the entire thing up. Now, the wait for more begins to see if Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) will choose to accept an even weightier deal than the one he had with Satan. Will Hub’s demon-plagued fate continue? Showrunner Eric Oleson and Bacon admit to being “evil” while engineering that cliffhanger, and good on ’em. 3. The Last Of Us – HBO series streaming on Max Video game adaptations are on a streak, and viewers revisited the show’s debut while waiting for the next season of the acclaimed (and renewed for more) series with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey back as Joel and Ellie following their quest through the Cordyceps-plagued United States. They will be joined by Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, and ideally, the toxic fandom can give it a rest and actually focus on the experience of watching these survivors thrive even while inside and outside peril continues.