Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu series) Kumail Nanjiani plays against both his nerdy and jacked screen types as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, founder of the notorious 1980s stripper empire. The show co-stars Juliette Lewis and Annaleigh Ashford, along with The White Lotus breakout Murray Bartlett, but hopefully, there shall be no paybacks like this in this series (that ain’t sexy no matter how one paints it). Expect drugs, murder, and drama, along with a showcase of the sheer exhilaration from the male dance troupe’s early days. TIE: 10. Tulsa King (Paramount Plus series) Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan wrote this role with Sylvester Stallone in mind, and it shows. Sly plays a mafia boss who kept his head down for decades in prison and expected a real party upon his release. However, he instead got shipped off to the heartland, where he has an unexpected blast while shaking down dispensaries and exploring honky-tonk bars and the Center of the Universe. To further add to the pedigree of this production, Terence Winter of Boardwalk Empire fame directs.

9. Warrior Nun (Netflix series) This show turned out to be about much more than warrior-ing and nunn-ing. Don’t get me wrong, though. There’s a lot of both (invented) verbs happening, given the frequent action scenes and general air of badassery. This season, Alba Baptista returns as Ava, who must rally her Sister-Warriors to defeat Adriel and end his unholy exploits. Man, all Ava wanted was to come of age like a normal young woman, but demons must be duly vanquished, and someone’s gotta do it. 8. Slumberland (Netflix film) If you’re looking for kid-appropriate fare that will still be entertaining to you as well, this flick’s better than Disenchanted by far. No one ever has more fun than Jason Momoa in life, and here, he’s playing a fun-loving, weird-ass outlaw who goes on a rip-roaring ride through the dreamworld with a young girl who’s dodging nightmares in an attempt to reunite with her late dad. It’s trippy and colorful and a breezy watch.

7. 1899 (Netflix series) Are you ready for another Lost knockoff? People still can’t quit them, and this show keeps that spirit alive while presenting far more questions than it could possibly answer (at least right away). If you can still stand that kind of frustration in the streaming age, then hop aboard this story about a migrant steamship that stumbles upon a companion ship full of possible supernatural happenings. This show hails from the Dark creators, who know how to deliver a payoff, but don’t expect immediate gratification. 6. The English (Amazon limited series) This limited series is still going strong because it’s unlike anything else on TV right now. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer star in this huge swing of a Western to cross 1890s middle America as a badass aristocratic lady and a Pawnee scout, respectively speaking. You won’t have to squint to see the action and the quieter moments, and the show commits to joining the influx of authentic Indigenous perspectives that are long overdue onscreen.

5. The White Lotus (HBO series streaming on HBO Max) We still don’t know who the hell gets murdered this season or who does the killing, but I hope that Aubrey Plaza’s seething character does the damage. Yet as long as Jennifer Coolidge’s character survives (and doesn’t end up in prison) to join the already announced Season 3, all will be good. I feel like Portia really needs to tell Alfie that she’s not into him, but he hopefully knows this by now. Mike White has perfected the formula for this satiric franchise, in which the wealthiest among us simply cannot manage to be nice enough to not earn poop in one’s suitcase. 4. Dead To Me (Netflix series) This darkly comedic pleasure returns for one last round, and the relationship between Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s character comes full circle with both celebrations and tears. Yes, we have more therapeutic rage metal on display and chaotic James Marsden(s) as well. This show will be profoundly missed, much more than anyone would have ever expected from a show that sparked from a hit-and-run accident, which launched three seasons of homicidal chaos and coverups.