Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount Pictures film on VOD & Prime Video/Amazon) Man, John Krasinski quietly (and believe it or not, that isn’t entirely a pun) became a hell of a director and producer in addition to starring in multiple crowd-fave series like The Office and Jack Ryan. The first Quiet Place surprised the world by crushing its budget, although in retrospect, horror is arguably the most satisfying genre through which to deliver those goods. Audiences never do grow afraid of being scared, and the alien creatures are seen in this prequel film while touching down in New York City, where Lupita Nyong’o and her cat find a new friend, and together, they flee those horrible creatures with a frighteningly acute sense of sound. 9. The Union (Netflix film) Netflix might have an enormous hat filled with A-listers, and they might — maybe — draw names at random to fill their endless supply of feature films. This time, sticks were pulled by Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, who portray ex-high school sweethearts that aren’t on entirely terrible terms. That is, until the star of Catwoman rolls in and pulls the former Marky Mark into an espionage adventure (what a terrible date idea).

8. Supacell (Netflix series) A second season recently received a green light for these South Londoner characters, who are ordinary-but-superpowered people in a story that highlights sickle cell disease and the social issues tied to its suffering. Rapman (whose real name happens to be Andrew Onwubolu) created the show, and The Boys fans who love non-traditional superhero TV shows can point their insatiable appetites toward this story while waiting for more Gen V and Invincible to exit the pipeline. 7. Bad Monkey (Apple TV+ series) Producer Bill Lawrence follows up his Ted Lasso domination with this adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s cult-favorite and bestseller novel of the same name. And when the tech giant’s streaming service needed a protagonist who is fast talking and doesn’t take himself seriously, they knew who to call. Vince Vaughn is here to finally make you forget about his season of True Detective as Andrew Yancy, a former cop-turned-health-inspector who becomes involved in a mystery investigation that could right his career, or not. The series also stars Rob Delaney, Jodie Turner-Smith, L.Scott Caldwell, Michelle Monaghan, and Alex Moffat. Keep your eyes peeled for Zach Braff, too.

6. The Old Man (FX series streaming on Hulu) Like John Krasinski, Jeff Bridges has also left his most notorious role(s) in the dust with a TV series to crush most other Dad TV series. Plenty of John Wick-esque flair will do that, and people are binging the first season ahead of the followup’s arrival on September 12. Alia Shawkat’s character will begin the season struggling to cope with her new surroundings and (cough) knowledge while John Lithgow has joined Bridges for some ass-kicking mode. Well, at least one of them have the agility to do so, and if you need a viewing recommendation for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, look no further. 5. Industry (HBO series) This show has received plentiful comparisons to Euphoria but set in London’s financial sector. Succession comparisons also exist and are based upon the cutthroat nature of this industry and the glossy sheen of this story that is awash with morphing power dynamics. On a surface level, the latter comparisons make sense. These characters are also young, clever, messy, and money-motivated, but writing off Industry as an imitator would do a disservice, especially as it looks to level up and expand its horizons by throwing new challenges at its characters. That is to say: do not sleep on Industry‘s new season. Read our review here.

4. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix series) Do the Hargreeves siblings have it in them to stop a final apocalypse? That question would assume that they have a choice in the matter, and this time, a fix will be rough since the group lost their powers when Allison hit the reset button. As long as Klaus hasn’t lost his oddball behavior, this will be just fine, but watching the group be “ordinary” might be heartbreaking, so they shall need to figure out what the hell is going on set the world right. This season will include Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross along with the usual sibling mess led by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, and Robert Sheehan. 3. Dexter (Showtime series streaming on Netflix and Paramount+) TV continues to be a respite from the harsh summer mugginess, and fortunately, there are eight Dexter seasons (and a bonus in New Blood) to rewatch before Original Sin and Resurrection spin offs arrive. How did Dexter Morgan survive again, other than possibly having nine lives? Now, there’s a theory. While we wait for enlightenment, the original series is still popping on Netflix because not even the lumberjack thing hurts its appeal. This show is teflon for season and series finales, and I love that for Michael C. Hall.