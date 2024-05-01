Emily In Paris cannot be (much like the Cyberdyne Systems Model 101 in The Terminator) “bargained with” or “reasoned with” in terms of how inexplicably addictive each season has turned out to be. The Netflix show will continue to captivate viewers despite having very little substance and a pretty forgettable ongoing plot. It’s essentially an incredibly cheery little soap opera, which agains proves that creator Darren Star does not miss.

Of course, the main question going into the third season is whether Hot Chef Gabriel‘s revelation of Camille’s pregnancy will deter his and Emily’s undeniable mutual crushing on each other. Perhaps the show will drag that out for a few more seasons, but what really matters is that Ashley Park recovered from her health woes and returned to filming as Mindy.

Also and as Variety relays, the show will actually be doing something different this season by moving beyond Paris after star Lily Collins revealed, “While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes an unexpected twist this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

Hmm. Well, that’s probably for the best. There are only so many times that a character can act clever with a baguette. This also explains why Collins has been posting photos of herself and Park at the “Paris wrap party” before heading to Rome.

And yup, here are the requisite touristy photos near The Colosseum. When will Emily In Paris be back on Netflix? Clues are pointing toward late 2024.

