What’s Popular On Streaming Right Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10: (TIE) Spencer (NEON movie on Hulu) The world underestimated Kristen Stewart back in her Twilight era, and she’s showing us all with that Oscar nomination and, even more importantly, a gutsy attitude that pushed her to accept this project in the first place. Likewise, director Pablo Larraín took the same approach here as he did while helming Natalie Portman’s turn as Jackie O. The intention here isn’t to be a carbon copy of the subject matter. Rather, it’s to be faithful to the spirit of Princess Di’s secret anguish, and Stewart nails this project (including that hand-washing scene, which still freaks me out). 10: (TIE) Bel-Air (Peacock series) Will Smith isn’t in this reboot, but he executive produces, so he’s definitely onboard from the creative aspect. The good news is that this show feels committed to proving its worth and its different objectives from the original. So goodbye, Carlton Dance, and hello darker vibes but ultimately warmth-affirming actions. Amid a sea of revivals and resurrections, all reboots face an uphill battle, but we’ll see if this one can mine nostalgia just right and be an exception to the derivative rule.

9. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix series) If you haven’t had the pleasure yet of ignoring the snootiest critics and enjoying this guilty pleasure of dark comedy, hop onboard and prepare for a completely bonkers finale. You’ve undoubtedly heard of at least a few of this show’s inspirations, but this satirical turn both celebrates and damns the whole genre, including all of the pluses and minuses. It’s wine-soaked and nuts, man. 8. Jeen-Yus (Netflix docuseries) So, Kanye’s had an interesting few months of a personal life, which is incredibly unsavory regarding his behavior, but he’s also got this streaming documentary that intends to chart his unlikely rise as an artist and (in his wording) a “genius.” The personal’s definitely overriding the professional shades here, but at least this selection is entertaining. Please, let this guy chill out a little bit and focus on the work. That’s where he really shines.

7. The Power of the Dog (Netflix film) Oscar nominations all around for this film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch’s a sinister, charismatic rancher who’s menacing side comes out in accordance with his own insecurities and toxic masculinity. He terrorizes his sister-in-law and her son, and both Jesse Plemons and Kristen Dunst won acting nominations along with Cumberbatch himself. Director Jane Campion earned accolades as well, so catch up on this one soon. 6. Pam & Tommy (Hulu series) Pam & Tommy put a certain 1990s band (that few people remember) on blast last week, and you gotta tune in for the further excess and outrage. It’s an irresistibly trashy show that revels in the best and worst of the 1990s while never avoiding the tough issues, including consent and misogyny. The makeup and hair teams killed it, Jason Mantzoukas killed it while voicing an animatronic penis, and of course, the stars of this thing killed it. Lily James had no right to do as well as she did as Pamela Anderson, and Sebastian Stan really went for it as Tommy Lee. And Seth Rogen with a mullet? Sold.