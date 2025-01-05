Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. Dexter: Original Sin – Showtime series streaming on Paramount+ Michael C. Hall’s monologue acts as the indispensable link that connects this show to the rest of the franchise, but Patrick Gibson’s starring turn is growing on Dexter devotees. Likewise, Molly Brown is going to town on why Deb has such a chip on her shoulder, not to mention some attachment issues, and Christian Slater is perfect at revealing Harry Morgan’s inner turmoil while bestowing Dexter with a code. Don’t worry about this series eclipsing the flagship series’ mojo, though, because Hall will appear in the flesh in Dexter: Resurrection as the killer of serial killers who will not die. Also, there will be a Trinity Killer prequel show because obviously. 9. The Agency – Paramount+ series Man, Michael Fassbender loves to portray spies, assassins, and any combination therein. This series is a new take on French TV show Le Bureau des Legendes, and Paramount+ With Showtime has declared their show to be a streaming hit, so there will probably be future seasons. In the meantime, viewers are still acquainting themselves with Fassbender’s character, who is really called “Martian,” and his double-life romantic dalliances (with Jodie Turner-Smith) that have gone crashing into his professional sphere.

8. Lockerbie: A Search for Truth – Peacock series Colin Firth is back in ultra-serious mode (sadly, there will be a Mark Darcy-shaped hole in the fourth Bridget Jones movie) in this series inspired by the real-life tragedy of Pan Am Flight 103’s 1988 explosion over a Scottish town. Firth (as Dr. Jim Swire, whose daughter perished in the disaster) picks up the role of a spokesperson for UK families who lost loved ones, and what he discovers will change his entire worldview. 7. No Good Deed – Netflix series Dead To Me showrunner Liz Feldman brought back Linda Cardellini in this whodunnit-type murder mystery series. Linda portrays a glossy socialite and pain in the ass alongside characters portrayed by Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, O-T Fagbenle, Luke Wilson, and Denis Leary. Feldman has talked with Entertainment Weekly about her plans for the show’s possible future, which would involve a “whole new house,” so don’t get too attached to any of these characters. Simply enjoy.

6. Black Doves – Netflix series It took too long for Keira Knightley to portray a spy (Helen) with a gay-assassin best friend (Sam) in this cozy-thriller series with a bit of John Wick flavor. Regular doses of bleak humor and a stellar supporting cast (including Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Ella Lily Hyland, and Andrew Koji) left this show’s audience wanting more but also feeling satisfied, which is precisely where every series should take its regularly scheduled breaks. I’d still like to know how Helen manages to miss out on so much sleep and still function as a homemaker after her revenge sprees, but alright, fine. Belief duly suspended. 5. Carry-On – Netflix movie This high-concept film leaves the sequel door open but is also entertaining of its own volition. Taron Egerton stars as a TSA agent who must thwart a plan to wreak havoc during the Christmas travel season, and Jason Bateman going villain with the always underrated Theo Rossi is worth the price of admission. It’s not a The Outsider and Emily The Criminal crossover, but it’s close enough and worth plopping into the queue.

4. Landman – Paramount+ series Ainsley is starting to cool down a bit. Whew. Michelle Randolph’s character has proven to be both controversial and viral, and the 1923 actress has (as she told Screenrant) found a way to film her performance and “put it out into the world, and that’s where my job kind of ends.” How people “interpret” her character is something that she’s had to let go of, but Randolph was probably still relieved to see Ainsley put away the sexual comments and sunbathing sessions for a new character arc. Will it last? Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris would prefer as much, but we’ll see how Ainsley completes the season and if Taylor Sheridan can crack more bawdy jokes in the meantime. 3. Shining Vale – Starz series streaming on Max This Warner Bros. TV series was cancelled last year by Starz after two seasons, but the Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear-starring series has found life on Max. Does this mean that the series will be miraculously renewed by WBD? Probably not, but that won’t deter people from wondering the answer to that question, so get ready. Cox and Kinnear star as a couple desperate to save their marriage (after he has an affair), so they decide that moving from NYC to Connecticut could solve their issues. Unfortunately for the whole family, their new Victorian-era abode is haunted as heck by a ghost portrayed by Mira Sorvino, and yep, this is a satiric horror comedy series that came naturally for longtime Scream star Cox.