The Killer has a killer poster — and a great trailer.

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for The Killer, David Fincher‘s first movie since 2020’s Best Picture nominee Mank (and his first time working with screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker since Se7en). The thriller stars Michael Fassbender as an assassin who “battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal,” according to the official plot synopsis.

You can watch the teaser above.

Fincher, a.k.a. Da Finchman, described The Killer as a “revenge” movie in a director’s statement for the Venice International Film Festival, where it will premiere. “The Killer is my attempt to reconcile notions I’ve had for years about cinematic stories and their telling. I have always held ‘What were you doing in Chinatown? ‘As little as possible” to be the single greatest evocation of backstory I’ve ever heard,” he said. “I was also playfully curious about the revenge genre as a tension delivery-system. So when Mr. Walker came aboard and fully embraced these notions/questions about broad brushstrokes of understanding giving way to the blind-stitch of ‘moment expansion,’ I felt we needed to try something.”

The Killer, which also stars Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Kerry O’Malley, Sophie Charlotte, Sala Baker, Emiliano Pernía, Gabriel Polanco, comes to select theaters on October 27th before making its Netflix debut on November 10th.