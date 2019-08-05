AMC

(Warning: Spoilers from Preacher‘s fourth season premiere will be found below.)

Being a vampire capable of regenerating quickly after an injury isn’t all its cracked up to be, as we find out early in the fourth season of Preacher when Cassidy (Joe Gilgun) is being held hostage by Herr Starr in the headquarters for the Grail, Masada. There, we meet Frankie Toscani (Lachy Hulme), a former member of the mafia turned Professor of Advanced Torture for the Grail. As part of his “curriculum,” he finds a particularly painful and unpleasant way to torture Cassidy: Circumcision. He slices off Cassidy’s foreskin, and when it regenerates, he slices it off again, and again, and again, until he amasses literal bags full of bloody foreskins.

Without a doubt, Preacher is back, and along with it, some of the most creatively and hilariously violent sequences on television, and and we haven’t even talked about what the Grail does with those foreskins.

The fourth season of AMC’s Preacher picks up right where the third left off, with Jesse (Dominic Cooper) and Tulip (Ruth Negga) trying to retrieve Cassidy from the Grail’s almost impenetrable fortress, Masada. The final season also begins with a flash forward, which sees Jesse falling from an airplane and plummeting to his apparent death, while elsewhere, a now-blond Cassidy and Tulip are unsuccessfully fighting the urge to make out. For those familiar with the source material, it’s apparent in the first two episodes that the series will be borrowing from a number of storylines this season as it barrels towards its conclusion, although — as in past seasons — those storylines serve more as an inspiration than a guide. Showrunners Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Sam Catlin have adapted the characters for the television series, but fans of the series that have stuck around have long since given up on a faithful adaptation of the comics themselves.